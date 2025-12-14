Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Hamas says senior internal security officer shot to death in central Gaza; one arrested

    Other countries
    14 December, 2025
    16:38
    An officer in Hamas"s internal security forces was shot and killed in central Gaza"s Maghazi refugee camp this morning, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry says, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    Updates identify the assassinated officer as Lt. Col. Ahmed Zamzam and say one suspect has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

    The statement says the officer was killed by "armed [people]," but does not identify them.

    Qəzzanın mərkəzində HƏMAS-ın yüksək rütbəli zabiti güllələnib
    В центре Газы застрелен высокопоставленный офицер ХАМАС

