    Iran's FM to visit Russia, Belarus, foreign ministry says

    • 14 December, 2025
    • 17:00
    Iran's FM to visit Russia, Belarus, foreign ministry says

    Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, will visit Russia and Belarus in the next two to three days, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Sunday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan on Friday.

    Iran Belarus Russia
    Bəqayi: Belarus Prezidenti yaxın günlərdə İran xarici işlər nazirini qəbul edəcək
    Багаи: Президент Беларуси примет на днях главу МИД Ирана

