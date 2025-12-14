Iran's FM to visit Russia, Belarus, foreign ministry says
- 14 December, 2025
Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, will visit Russia and Belarus in the next two to three days, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Sunday, Report informs via Reuters.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan on Friday.
14:17