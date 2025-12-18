US House defeats bids to rein in Trump Venezuela campaign

The US House of Representatives narrowly defeated two resolutions on Wednesday seeking to rein in President Donald Trump's aggression toward Venezuela, amid widespread speculation that the Republican will launch an attack on the South American oil state's territory, Report informs via Reuters.

Wednesday's votes took place hours before Trump was due to address the country from the White House. The rare evening speech was expected to focus on what he sees as big victories but could also address his foreign policy priorities, a day after he ordered a "blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers leaving and entering Venezuela.

The Republican-majority House voted 216 to 210 against a resolution sponsored by Representative Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, that would remove US armed forces from hostilities with "any presidentially designated terrorist organization in the Western Hemisphere" unless authorized by Congress.

It also voted 213 to 211 to defeat a resolution sponsored by Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee, directing the president to remove US forces from hostilities with or against Venezuela without congressional authorization.

Both votes were almost exclusively along party lines. Two Republicans voted with Democrats for the first resolution, and three backed the second. Two Democrats opposed the first resolution and one voted no on the second.

US troops have carried out more than 20 strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific since early September, killing more than 80 people as Trump escalates a military buildup against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government.

The Trump administration has been weighing options to combat what it says is Maduro's role in the supply of illegal drugs that have killed Americans. The socialist Venezuelan president has denied having any links to the illegal drug trade.

US lawmakers have long accused presidents from both parties of seeking to sidestep the US Constitution's requirement that Congress, not the president, approve anything other than brief military action.