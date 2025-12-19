Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Train carrying fuel for Armenia departs from Boyuk-Kasik railway station in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 08:24
    Train carrying fuel for Armenia departs from Boyuk-Kasik railway station in Azerbaijan

    A train carrying oil products for Armenia has departed from the Boyuk-Kasik station in the Aghstafa district of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    A 22-car train belonging to Azerbaijan Railways departed from the Boyuk-Kasik station early on December 19 morning, carrying 1,220 tons of AI-95 motor fuel.

    The cargo will be delivered to Armenia via Georgia.

    This agreement was reached on November 28 at a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in Gabala.

    Boyuk-Kasik station Armenia Georgia Azerbaijan Railways petroleum products
    Ermənistana yanacaq daşıyan yük qatarı Böyük Kəsik stansiyasından yola salınıb - Yenilənib
    Состав с топливом для Армении отправлен с ж/д станции Беюк-Кясик - ОБНОВЛЕНО

