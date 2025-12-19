Train carrying fuel for Armenia departs from Boyuk-Kasik railway station in Azerbaijan

A train carrying oil products for Armenia has departed from the Boyuk-Kasik station in the Aghstafa district of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

A 22-car train belonging to Azerbaijan Railways departed from the Boyuk-Kasik station early on December 19 morning, carrying 1,220 tons of AI-95 motor fuel.

The cargo will be delivered to Armenia via Georgia.

This agreement was reached on November 28 at a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in Gabala.