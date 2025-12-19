US mulls role of TRIPP in context of communications in Eurasian region
Foreign policy
- 19 December, 2025
- 08:38
The US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce has held a roundtable discussion on "TRIPP – Eurasian Communication in the New US Strategic Landscape," Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US.
Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim emphasized the importance of leveraging the current momentum in implementing the TRIPP.
The ambassadors of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, as well as representatives of the diplomatic missions of Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, spoke at the discussions.
Delegates from the US Department of State and Department of Commerce also participated in the discussions.
