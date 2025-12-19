Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Air Serbia announces launch date for direct Belgrade-Baku flights

    Tourism
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 08:16
    Air Serbia announces launch date for direct Belgrade-Baku flights

    Serbia's national carrier, Air Serbia, will launch direct flights between Belgrade and Baku on May 3, 2026, Report informs referring to the airline.

    Air Serbia will launch direct flights to six destinations next year, including the Azerbaijani capital.

    Flights to Santorini (Greece) will launch on April 30, Baku on May 3, Toronto (Canada) on May 23, Seville (Spain) on September 30, Tenerife (Spain) on October 27, and Tromsø (Norway) on December 14.

    At the end of November, Air Serbia CEO Jiri Marek told Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) that negotiations with Azerbaijan regarding the launch of direct flights from Belgrade to Baku were in the final stages.

    Serbia Azerbaijan direct flights
    "Air Serbia" Belqrad-Bakı birbaşa uçuşlarının açılış tarixini açıqlayıb
    В Аir Serbia назвали дату запуска прямых рейсов Белград-Баку

    Latest News

    08:47
    Photo

    Farmers block roads in Brussels to protest EU-Mercosur free-trade deal

    Other countries
    08:44

    Trump administration imposes sanctions on two more ICC judges

    Other countries
    08:38

    US mulls role of TRIPP in context of communications in Eurasian region

    Foreign policy
    08:32

    TikTok signs deal to sell its US business

    ICT
    08:24
    Photo

    Train carrying fuel for Armenia departs from Boyuk-Kasik railway station in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    08:16

    Air Serbia announces launch date for direct Belgrade-Baku flights

    Tourism
    08:08
    Photo

    Prosecutor speaks at Ruben Vardanyan's trial, proposes life imprisonment for accused

    Incident
    08:00

    Leyla Aliyeva attends event marking 10th anniversary of "ASAN Mektub" social program

    Domestic policy
    20:46

    Armenia, US hold first working group meeting to implement Washington agreements

    Region
    All News Feed