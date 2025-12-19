Air Serbia announces launch date for direct Belgrade-Baku flights

Serbia's national carrier, Air Serbia, will launch direct flights between Belgrade and Baku on May 3, 2026, Report informs referring to the airline.

Air Serbia will launch direct flights to six destinations next year, including the Azerbaijani capital.

Flights to Santorini (Greece) will launch on April 30, Baku on May 3, Toronto (Canada) on May 23, Seville (Spain) on September 30, Tenerife (Spain) on October 27, and Tromsø (Norway) on December 14.

At the end of November, Air Serbia CEO Jiri Marek told Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) that negotiations with Azerbaijan regarding the launch of direct flights from Belgrade to Baku were in the final stages.