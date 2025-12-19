Vahan Kostanyan to hold talks at US State Department
Other countries
- 19 December, 2025
- 10:02
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan will visit the US on December 19, Report informs referring to the US State Department.
During his visit, Kostanyan will meet with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker.
Brendan Hanrahan, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, will also participate in the talks between Hooker and Kostanyan.
