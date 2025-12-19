EU agrees €90B loan for Ukraine but without using Russian assets

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    European Union leaders have struck a deal to give Ukraine a €90 billion loan after failing to agree on using frozen Russian assets, Report informs via BBC.

    The agreement, which leaders said would meet Ukraine's military and economic needs for the next two years, came after more than a day of talks at a summit in Brussels.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had urged leaders to use €200 billion of frozen Russian assets but Belgium, where the vast bulk of the cash is held, demanded guarantees on sharing liability that proved too much for other countries.

    EU ⁠leaders avoided "chaos ‍and ‍division" ​with ‌their decision to provide Ukraine with a loan through borrowing cash rather than ​using frozen Russian assets, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De ​Wever said early on Friday.

    "We remained united," De ‌Wever added.

    The EU estimates Ukraine needs an extra €135 billion to stay afloat over the next two years, with the cash crunch set to start in April.

