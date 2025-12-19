EU extends sanctions against Russia for another 6 months
Other countries
- 19 December, 2025
- 09:33
At the European Union summit, a decision was made to extend all sanctions against Russia for six months, until July 31, 2026, President of the European Council Antonio Costa stated at a press conference following the first day of the EU summit, Report informs.
"We decided to extend the sanctions against Russia," he stated.
All 19 previously adopted sanction packages against Russia are extended simultaneously every six months-until January 31 and July 31 each year.
Latest News
10:14
Azeri Light crude rises to $63.87 per barrelEnergy
10:02
Vahan Kostanyan to hold talks at US State DepartmentOther countries
09:53
CBA currency exchange rates (19.12.2025)Finance
09:48
Trump suspends green card lottery programOther countries
09:33
EU extends sanctions against Russia for another 6 monthsOther countries
09:22
Trump signs nearly $1 trillion annual defense bill without fanfareOther countries
09:09
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (19.12.2025)Finance
09:06
Germany plans expansion of foreign intelligence powersOther countries
09:01