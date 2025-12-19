EU extends sanctions against Russia for another 6 months

At the European Union summit, a decision was made to extend all sanctions against Russia for six months, until July 31, 2026, President of the European Council Antonio Costa stated at a press conference following the first day of the EU summit, Report informs.

"We decided to extend the sanctions against Russia," he stated.

All 19 previously adopted sanction packages against Russia are extended simultaneously every six months-until January 31 and July 31 each year.