    Azeri Light crude rises to $63.87 per barrel

    Energy
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 10:14
    Azeri Light crude rises to $63.87 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.47, or 0.74%, to $63.87 per barrel, Report informs.

    February futures for Brent crude were traded at $60.93 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.84 or 0.73%, amounting to $61.77.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 64 dollara yaxınlaşıb
    Цена на азербайджанскую нефть приблизилась к $64

