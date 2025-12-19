Azerbaijan resumes Premium Euro-95 gasoline imports from UAE

Azerbaijan resumed imports of Premium Euro-95 gasoline from the United Arab Emirates in October 2025, according to the country's State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

Data show that in January–October 2025, Azerbaijan imported 19,684 tons of gasoline from the UAE for $17.17 million. Compared with the same period in 2024, imports rose 25.1 times in volume and 24.6 times in value. All shipments from the UAE were delivered in October.

Overall, Azerbaijan imported 121,177 tons of Premium Euro-95 gasoline in the 10 months of 2025, nearly 1.9 times more than a year earlier. The total value of imports reached $103.52 million, up 1.7 times year-on-year.

Russia accounted for the largest share of imports at 60.8%, or 73,651.88 tons, worth $63.05 million, representing a 4.7-fold increase in volume.

Alongside Russia, the UAE and Romania were among the top three suppliers. Romania exported 12,889.33 tons of gasoline to Azerbaijan for $11.03 million.

Additional volumes were imported from Belarus, Bulgaria and Georgia.