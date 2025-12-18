US hits another drug boat in international waters in Pacific — Pentagon

The US military struck a vessel allegedly used to smuggle drugs in international waters in the Eastern Pacific, the US Southern Command said, Report informs.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. A total of four male narco-terrorists were killed, and no US military forces were harmed," it wrote on X.

According to the Southern Command, the Joint Task Force Southern Spear "conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization in international waters" at the direction of US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.