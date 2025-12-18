Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    US hits another drug boat in international waters in Pacific — Pentagon

    The US military struck a vessel allegedly used to smuggle drugs in international waters in the Eastern Pacific, the US Southern Command said, Report informs.

    "Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. A total of four male narco-terrorists were killed, and no US military forces were harmed," it wrote on X.

    According to the Southern Command, the Joint Task Force Southern Spear "conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization in international waters" at the direction of US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

    ABŞ Sakit okeanda narkotik alverçilərinin gəmisinə zərbə endirib
    США заявили об ударе по судну наркоторговцев в Тихом океане

