US hits another drug boat in international waters in Pacific — Pentagon
- 18 December, 2025
- 08:25
The US military struck a vessel allegedly used to smuggle drugs in international waters in the Eastern Pacific, the US Southern Command said, Report informs.
"Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. A total of four male narco-terrorists were killed, and no US military forces were harmed," it wrote on X.
According to the Southern Command, the Joint Task Force Southern Spear "conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization in international waters" at the direction of US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
