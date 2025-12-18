About five US military jets spotted over sea near Venezuelan border
Other countries
- 18 December, 2025
- 08:16
At least five US military aircraft are currently operating over neutral waters in the Caribbean Sea near the Venezuelan border, a source in air traffic control told TASS, Report informs.
According to the source, the aircraft are carrier-based.
"At least three Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter-bombers and two all-weather long-range radar detection aircraft have been detected," the source said.
