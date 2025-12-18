Trump says US wants back oil rights taken by Venezuela

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    US President Donald Trump has said that Washington wants to regain the oil rights in Venezuela that were taken away from the US, Report informs.

    "You remember, they took all of our energy rights. They took all of our oil from not that long ago, and we want it back, but they took it. They illegally took it," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

    Earlier, he wrote on his Truth Social platform that Venezuela was "completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America," adding that it would "only get bigger" and "be like nothing they have ever seen before" until Caracas returns to Washington "stolen" oil and other assets.

