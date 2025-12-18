Number of Thai soldiers killed in clashes near Cambodian border rises to 21

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    • 18 December, 2025
    The Thai military death toll from the border conflict with Cambodia has climbed to 21 from 19, according to the Royal Thai Army, Report informs via TASS.

    Two Thai soldiers were killed in armed hostilities in the Sisaket and Sa Kaeo provinces on December 17.

    Armed clashes began on the border of Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. On December 8, the Royal Thai Army stated that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area early in the morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. While Cambodia has not disclosed the number of its fatalities in the conflict, Thailand said the clashes left more than 200 Cambodian soldiers dead. Earlier, Cambodian Information Minister Net Pheaktra said 15 civilians were killed.

    Tailandın Kamboca ilə sərhəddə toqquşmalarda ölən hərbçilərinin sayı 21-ə çatıb
    Число погибших таиландских военных на границе с Камбоджей возросло до 21

