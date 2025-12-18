UN reveals start date of new Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan

The new UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan will assume duties on July 1, 2026, said Carolina Azevedo, head of the UN Development Coordination Office, Report informs.

According to a UN spokesperson, the mandate of the current UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, expires on January 6, 2026.

The new Resident Coordinator is serving in another country and will begin working in Azerbaijan after completing the duties there.

As is customary, the official announcement of the appointment of the new Resident Coordinator will be made by the Office of the Spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General closer to the start date (of the new Resident Coordinator – ed.), Azevedo emphasized.

She added that, to ensure continuity of leadership during the transition period, an experienced Resident Coordinator will begin serving as Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan on January 15, 2026.

Andreeva has been the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan since July 1, 2021.