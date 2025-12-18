Pashinyan welcomes first shipment of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has welcomed the dispatch of the first batch of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia, Report informs via Armenpress.

"I know that the first train carrying Azerbaijani petroleum products is already on its way to Armenia. I welcome this development," Pashinyan told a briefing on Thursday.

According to the prime minister, the trade is being carried out between private companies, but the political conditions for such cooperation were created as a result of the peace established between Baku and Yerevan.

"There were also agreements at the political level. The first deal is already a reality," Pashinyan added.

Earlier today, the first shipment of Azerbaijani petroleum products was sent to Armenia from the Bilajari station in Azerbaijan.