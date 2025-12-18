Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye mull further expansion of military ties

    Military
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 15:15
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye mull further expansion of military ties

    The delegation led by the Second Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Levent Ergün have been visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that on December 18, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev held a meeting with the Turkish delegation.

    Colonel General Karim Valiyev noted that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is growing steadily. He emphasized the necessity of increasing the intensity of joint exercises conducted to further enhance the knowledge and skills of military personnel.

    Army General Levent Ergün spoke about the positive impact of the activities carried out during the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting in Baku, which has been ongoing for two days, on creating new opportunities. He also emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits in further expanding the military cooperation.

    The meeting analyzed the current state of Azerbaijan-Türkiye military cooperation, and extensive discussions on issues of interest and prospective plans.

    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə hərbi əlaqələrin daha da genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Турция обсудили дальнейшее расширение военных связей

    Latest News

    15:54

    Azerbaijan, Qatar have strong potential to expand cooperation, minister says

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss prospects for developing cooperation

    Foreign policy
    15:37
    Photo

    Qatar seeks to deepen political, economic ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:19

    Armenia to inspect railway stations on borders with Türkiye, Azerbaijan

    Region
    15:15
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye mull further expansion of military ties

    Military
    15:08

    Türkiye warns Russia, Ukraine over Black Sea security after downing drone

    Other countries
    14:46

    Pashinyan welcomes first shipment of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia

    Region
    14:31

    Tusk warns Europe faces stark choice over its future

    Other countries
    14:29
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Oman may sign MoU on agricultural cooperation

    AIC
    All News Feed