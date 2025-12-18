Azerbaijan and Türkiye mull further expansion of military ties

The delegation led by the Second Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Levent Ergün have been visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting.

The Ministry of Defense told Report that on December 18, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev held a meeting with the Turkish delegation.

Colonel General Karim Valiyev noted that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is growing steadily. He emphasized the necessity of increasing the intensity of joint exercises conducted to further enhance the knowledge and skills of military personnel.

Army General Levent Ergün spoke about the positive impact of the activities carried out during the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting in Baku, which has been ongoing for two days, on creating new opportunities. He also emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits in further expanding the military cooperation.

The meeting analyzed the current state of Azerbaijan-Türkiye military cooperation, and extensive discussions on issues of interest and prospective plans.