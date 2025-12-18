Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Region
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 15:19
    Armenia to inspect railway stations on borders with Türkiye, Azerbaijan

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, speaking at a government meeting today, instructed to inspect the state of railway stations located on the country's borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    The discussion began in connection with the allocation of approximately 330 million drams (around $860,000) for the purchase of private land in the village of Getahovit near Ijevan, intended for the construction of a stadium.

    The mentioned stadium is planned to serve as one of the venues for the 2029 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which Armenia and Georgia have jointly bid to host. To meet UEFA requirements, Armenia must have four stadiums built to the appropriate standards.

    Pashinyan noted that the football school stadium in Ijevan was once built near the town's railway station. Considering the potential opening of borders with Azerbaijan and the prospects for freight traffic, he warned that there might be no space left for a new cargo terminal at the station.

    Therefore, he instructed that the availability of free space around other border railway stations-Yeraskh (on the border with Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan) and Akhuryan (on the border with Türkiye)-be checked to ensure compliance with planning standards.

    Armenia Pashinyan railways Azerbaijan Turkiye
