Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss prospects for developing cooperation
Foreign policy
- 18 December, 2025
- 15:42
Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to Jordan, Shahin Abdullayev, and Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Khalil Mohammed Al-Haj Tawfiq, discussed the prospects for further developing cooperation, Report informs, referring to the embassy's post on X.
"We discussed the current state of trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan, as well as the prospects for further development of cooperation," the post reads.
