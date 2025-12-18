Qatar seeks to deepen political, economic ties with Azerbaijan

Qatar is interested in expanding political, economic and cultural relations with Azerbaijan, Chargé d'Affaires of Qatar to Azerbaijan Hamad Khalaf Al-Hemaidi said during an official reception in Baku marking Qatar's National Day, Report informs.

According to him, Qatar is developing in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

"The goal of this vision is welfare, prosperity and sustainable development. It also covers the development of relations with all friendly countries, including Azerbaijan, which has an ancient history and rich culture," Al-Hemaidi said.

He noted that mutual visits by officials and business representatives of the two countries, including the recent visit of Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov to Doha, as well as the fourth meeting of the joint commission aimed at boosting cooperation, have contributed to further strengthening bilateral ties.

Heydarov, who was the guest of honor at the event, congratulated the state and people of Qatar on behalf of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The minister said that the implementation of the Qatar National Vision 2030 has created a foundation for new opportunities in economic diversification, infrastructure modernization, education, tourism and innovation.

"Today, Qatar plays an important role in strengthening global energy security, promoting humanitarian cooperation and developing interstate dialogue as an active participant in international processes," Heydarov added.