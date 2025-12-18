Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Türkiye warns Russia, Ukraine over Black Sea security after downing drone

    Other countries
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 15:08
    Türkiye warns Russia, Ukraine over Black Sea security after downing drone

    Türkiye has warned Russia and Ukraine to exercise greater caution regarding Black Sea security after its air force shot down a drone that entered Turkish airspace, the defense ministry said Thursday, Report informs via AP.

    F-16 fighter jets were dispatched on Monday after an "out of control" drone approached Turkish airspace from the Black Sea.

    The drone was shot down in a safe area to protect civilians and air traffic, officials said.

    The incident followed recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian "shadow fleet" tankers off the Turkish coast, as well as warnings from Turkish officials about the risk of the war in Ukraine spilling over into the region.

    "Because of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, our counterparts have been warned that both sides need to be more careful regarding incidents that could negatively affect the security of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

    Turkish authorities have not disclosed the drone's origin.

    The ministry said that the object likely broke into small fragments that scattered over a wide area, making its identification more difficult. Search and technical analysis efforts were still underway, it added.

    Turkiye Russia Ukraine Black Sea F-16 Turkish airspace
    Türkiyə Rusiya və Ukraynaya təhlükəsizlik riskləri ilə bağlı xəbərdarlıq edib
    Турция предупредила Россию и Украину о рисках для безопасности в Черном море после инцидента с БПЛА

    Latest News

    15:54

    Azerbaijan, Qatar have strong potential to expand cooperation, minister says

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss prospects for developing cooperation

    Foreign policy
    15:37
    Photo

    Qatar seeks to deepen political, economic ties with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:19

    Armenia to inspect railway stations on borders with Türkiye, Azerbaijan

    Region
    15:15
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye mull further expansion of military ties

    Military
    15:08

    Türkiye warns Russia, Ukraine over Black Sea security after downing drone

    Other countries
    14:46

    Pashinyan welcomes first shipment of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia

    Region
    14:31

    Tusk warns Europe faces stark choice over its future

    Other countries
    14:29
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Oman may sign MoU on agricultural cooperation

    AIC
    All News Feed