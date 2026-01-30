President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority
President Ilham Aliyev has dismissed Suleyman Mikayilov from the position as head of the executive authority of Garadagh district in Baku, according to Report.
The head of state signed the corresponding decree to enact the dismissal.
Suleyman Mikayilov had led the Garadagh district executive authority since 2010 and previously served as head of the executive authority in the Lankaran district.
