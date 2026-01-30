Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 20:15
    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    President Ilham Aliyev has dismissed Suleyman Mikayilov from the position as head of the executive authority of Garadagh district in Baku, according to Report.

    The head of state signed the corresponding decree to enact the dismissal.

    Suleyman Mikayilov had led the Garadagh district executive authority since 2010 and previously served as head of the executive authority in the Lankaran district.

    Ilham Aliyev President of Azerbaijan Garadagh district
    Süleyman Mikayılov Qaradağın icra başçısı vəzifəsindən azad edilib
    Президент освободил от должности главу ИВ Гарадагского района

    Latest News

    12:09
    Photo

    Cormier: WB ready to support Azerbaijan's growing role as regional connector

    Infrastructure
    11:54

    Two killed, 10 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kherson

    Other countries
    11:41

    EU considers full ban on Russian oil services to replace price cap

    Other countries
    11:24

    UN official: WUF13 in Baku to create crucial ecological impacts for region

    Foreign policy
    11:16
    Video

    Azerbaijani, UAE militaries hold preparation activities for joint exercise

    Domestic policy
    10:55

    Azerbaijani diplomat: Int'l law principles must be applied equally to all

    Foreign policy
    10:53

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $73

    Energy
    10:39

    More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in east Congo, official says

    Other countries
    10:31

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.01.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed