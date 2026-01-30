Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Japan seeks to expand 'green' energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 20:49
    Japan seeks to expand 'green' energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Japan considers energy, including "green" energy, a priority area for cooperation with Azerbaijan, Japan"s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Katsuya Watanabe told Report.

    Watanabe described Azerbaijan as a highly attractive partner with significant potential for expanding bilateral cooperation. He noted that energy, including renewable energy, is a key focus, and added that there is also potential to broaden collaboration in tourism.

    The ambassador recalled that the last session of the Azerbaijan-Japan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation took place in Tokyo last year, and said the next session is expected in Baku, though dates have yet to be agreed. He also mentioned that inter-ministerial consultations are planned for this year.

    Watanabe noted that last year the two countries signed a memorandum of cooperation in information technology, and said discussions will take place this year on more concrete mechanisms for its implementation.

    Yaponiya yaşıl enerji sahəsində Azərbaycanla əməkdaşlığı genişləndirməyi planlaşdırır
    Япония рассчитывает расширить сотрудничество с Азербайджаном в "зеленой" энергетике

