    President Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US open new chapter in defense equipment sales

    • 10 February, 2026
    • 19:36
    Azerbaijan and the United States are opening a new chapter in the sale of defense equipment, President Ilham Aliyev said while making a joint press statement with US Vice President James David Vance in Baku, Report informs.

    "The establishment of artificial intelligence centers is also part of our bilateral agenda," the president said.

    Prezident: ABŞ-la müdafiə sahəsində avadanlıqların satışında yeni bir səhifə açırıq
    Президент: Баку и Вашингтон открыли новую главу сотрудничества в сфере обороны

