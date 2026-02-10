President Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US open new chapter in defense equipment sales
Foreign policy
- 10 February, 2026
- 19:36
Azerbaijan and the United States are opening a new chapter in the sale of defense equipment, President Ilham Aliyev said while making a joint press statement with US Vice President James David Vance in Baku, Report informs.
"The establishment of artificial intelligence centers is also part of our bilateral agenda," the president said.
Latest News
19:56
Charter: Washington to expand cooperation with Baku in humanitarian deminingForeign policy
19:55
Azerbaijan and US outline five key goals under Strategic Partnership CharterForeign policy
19:54
Vance: Aliyev and Trump only leaders with good relations with both Türkiye and IsraelForeign policy
19:42
Ilham Aliyev: J.D.Vance is Azerbaijan's friendForeign policy
19:39
Vance: Azerbaijani peacekeepers were among the last to leave AfghanistanForeign policy
19:36
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US open new chapter in defense equipment salesForeign policy
19:35
Vance: US plans to deliver several new boats to AzerbaijanOther
19:31
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US to cooperate in counterterrorism operationsForeign policy
19:29