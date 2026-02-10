Vance: Azerbaijani peacekeepers were among the last to leave Afghanistan
Foreign policy
- 10 February, 2026
- 19:39
Azerbaijani peacekeepers were among the last to leave Afghanistan, US Vice President J.D. Vance said while delivering a joint statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.
According to Report, Vance emphasized that Baku had provided significant support in the global fight against terrorism.
He added, "Many Americans may not know that Azerbaijani servicemen were among the last to leave Afghanistan. They provided major support in the global war on terrorism. They fought side by side with US Marines in Afghanistan and earned a reputation as some of the most resilient and capable units."
