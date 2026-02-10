Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev: Signing of Strategic Partnership Charter with US result of sincere efforts

    Foreign policy
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 19:25
    Ilham Aliyev: Signing of Strategic Partnership Charter with US result of sincere efforts

    The signing ceremony of the Strategic Partnership Charter between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States was the result of sincere efforts, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with US Vice President James David Vance in Baku, Report informs.

    "We thank President Trump and the vice president for their contribution to peace in the South Caucasus," President Aliyev said.

    The head of state recalled that a Joint Declaration was signed in Washington on August 8, 2025, with President Trump signing the document as a witness.

    "We have been living in peace for the next six months. For this, we thank the US government," President Aliyev said.

    İlham Əliyev: Strateji Tərəfdaşlıq Xartiyasının imzalanma mərasimi ürəkdən aparılmış işin nəticəsidir
    Ильхам Алиев: ХСП - результат работы, проведенной от чистого сердца

