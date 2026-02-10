President: Azerbaijan itself started exporting petroleum products to Armenia
Energy
- 10 February, 2026
- 19:29
Azerbaijan has not only lifted restrictions on the transit of goods through its territory but has also begun exporting petroleum products to Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev said while delivering a joint press statement with US Vice President James David Vance in Baku, Report informs.
"One of the most important outcomes and expectations of the Trump–Vance administration from our region is the TRIPP project. This project will not only connect the two parts of Azerbaijan but will also become a secure transportation corridor. The Trump route will connect the two parts of Azerbaijan and at the same time link Europe and Asia," the president said.
Latest News
19:56
Charter: Washington to expand cooperation with Baku in humanitarian deminingForeign policy
19:55
Azerbaijan and US outline five key goals under Strategic Partnership CharterForeign policy
19:54
Vance: Aliyev and Trump only leaders with good relations with both Türkiye and IsraelForeign policy
19:42
Ilham Aliyev: J.D.Vance is Azerbaijan's friendForeign policy
19:39
Vance: Azerbaijani peacekeepers were among the last to leave AfghanistanForeign policy
19:36
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US open new chapter in defense equipment salesForeign policy
19:35
Vance: US plans to deliver several new boats to AzerbaijanOther
19:31
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US to cooperate in counterterrorism operationsForeign policy
19:29