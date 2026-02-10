President: Azerbaijan itself started exporting petroleum products to Armenia

Azerbaijan has not only lifted restrictions on the transit of goods through its territory but has also begun exporting petroleum products to Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev said while delivering a joint press statement with US Vice President James David Vance in Baku, Report informs.

"One of the most important outcomes and expectations of the Trump–Vance administration from our region is the TRIPP project. This project will not only connect the two parts of Azerbaijan but will also become a secure transportation corridor. The Trump route will connect the two parts of Azerbaijan and at the same time link Europe and Asia," the president said.