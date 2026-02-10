Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 19:35
    Vance: US plans to deliver several new boats to Azerbaijan

    The United States intends to deliver several new boats to Azerbaijan to help protect the country"s territorial waters, US Vice President J.D. Vance said while making a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku, according to Report.

    Vens: ABŞ Azərbaycana bir neçə yeni qayıq tədarük etməyi planlaşdırır
    Вэнс: США собираются поставить в Азербайджан новые катера для охраны территориальных вод

