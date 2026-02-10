Vance: US plans to deliver several new boats to Azerbaijan
- 10 February, 2026
- 19:35
The United States intends to deliver several new boats to Azerbaijan to help protect the country"s territorial waters, US Vice President J.D. Vance said while making a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku, according to Report.
