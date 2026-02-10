Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US to cooperate in counterterrorism operations

    Azerbaijan and the United States will cooperate in counterterrorism operations, President Ilham Aliyev said while making a joint press statement with US Vice President James David Vance in Baku, Report informs.

    The president noted that relations between Azerbaijan and the United States are entering a new stage.

    "The documents we signed today reflect various areas of cooperation. We will continue our close engagement in the field of security and will work together in counterterrorism operations," President Aliyev said.

    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan və ABŞ antiterror əməliyyatlarında əməkdaşlıq edəcək
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан и США будут сотрудничать в антитеррористических операциях

