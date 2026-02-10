Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US to cooperate in counterterrorism operations

Azerbaijan and the United States will cooperate in counterterrorism operations, President Ilham Aliyev said while making a joint press statement with US Vice President James David Vance in Baku, Report informs.

The president noted that relations between Azerbaijan and the United States are entering a new stage.

"The documents we signed today reflect various areas of cooperation. We will continue our close engagement in the field of security and will work together in counterterrorism operations," President Aliyev said.