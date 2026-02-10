Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US to cooperate in counterterrorism operations
Foreign policy
- 10 February, 2026
- 19:31
Azerbaijan and the United States will cooperate in counterterrorism operations, President Ilham Aliyev said while making a joint press statement with US Vice President James David Vance in Baku, Report informs.
The president noted that relations between Azerbaijan and the United States are entering a new stage.
"The documents we signed today reflect various areas of cooperation. We will continue our close engagement in the field of security and will work together in counterterrorism operations," President Aliyev said.
Latest News
19:56
Charter: Washington to expand cooperation with Baku in humanitarian deminingForeign policy
19:55
Azerbaijan and US outline five key goals under Strategic Partnership CharterForeign policy
19:54
Vance: Aliyev and Trump only leaders with good relations with both Türkiye and IsraelForeign policy
19:42
Ilham Aliyev: J.D.Vance is Azerbaijan's friendForeign policy
19:39
Vance: Azerbaijani peacekeepers were among the last to leave AfghanistanForeign policy
19:36
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US open new chapter in defense equipment salesForeign policy
19:35
Vance: US plans to deliver several new boats to AzerbaijanOther
19:31
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US to cooperate in counterterrorism operationsForeign policy
19:29