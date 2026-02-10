J.D. Vance: Aliyev, Pashinyan, Trump made peace in the South Caucasus possible

Three leaders - Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan, and Donald Trump - have made peace in the South Caucasus possible, US Vice President J.D.Vance said while making a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

According to Report, he added, "These three leaders ended many years of war. Finally, the region is at peace. The goal of the Trump administration is to establish peace."