Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    J.D. Vance: Aliyev, Pashinyan, Trump made peace in the South Caucasus possible

    Other
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 19:28
    J.D. Vance: Aliyev, Pashinyan, Trump made peace in the South Caucasus possible

    Three leaders - Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan, and Donald Trump - have made peace in the South Caucasus possible, US Vice President J.D.Vance said while making a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

    According to Report, he added, "These three leaders ended many years of war. Finally, the region is at peace. The goal of the Trump administration is to establish peace."

    Vance's Azerbaijan visit J.D. Vance Ilham Aliyev
    Cey Di Vens: Üç lider Əliyev, Paşinyan, Tramp Cənubi Qafqazda sülhü mümkün etdi
    Джей Ди Вэнс: Алиев, Пашинян, Трамп сделали мир на Южном Кавказе возможным

    Latest News

    19:56

    Charter: Washington to expand cooperation with Baku in humanitarian demining

    Foreign policy
    19:55

    Azerbaijan and US outline five key goals under Strategic Partnership Charter

    Foreign policy
    19:54

    Vance: Aliyev and Trump only leaders with good relations with both Türkiye and Israel

    Foreign policy
    19:42

    Ilham Aliyev: J.D.Vance is Azerbaijan's friend

    Foreign policy
    19:39

    Vance: Azerbaijani peacekeepers were among the last to leave Afghanistan

    Foreign policy
    19:36

    President Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US open new chapter in defense equipment sales

    Foreign policy
    19:35

    Vance: US plans to deliver several new boats to Azerbaijan

    Other
    19:31

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and US to cooperate in counterterrorism operations

    Foreign policy
    19:29

    President: Azerbaijan itself started exporting petroleum products to Armenia

    Energy
    All News Feed