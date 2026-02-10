Vance says US intends to turn the page in relations with Azerbaijan

The United States is opening a new chapter in relations with Azerbaijan, US Vice President J.D. Vance said while delivering a joint statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

According to Report, he stated that they had come to express appreciation for the friendship and to truly turn the page and open a new chapter. He added that, under the leadership of US President Donald Trump and President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan, the relations would become even stronger and more successful.

Vance also conveyed the personal best wishes of the US President to the President of Azerbaijan, emphasizing that this partnership and friendship had long been underestimated, despite being very important for the United States.

According to him, at the core of the US president"s foreign policy mission lies the recognition that countries can unite around common interests and "actually build something great together with each other."

He noted that the signing of the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan cements the achieved level of cooperation and "will very clearly show that US-Azerbaijan relations are the kind of relations that will endure, that will continue to bring wonderful results for both our peoples."

The Vice President added that one of the most important things that prevent conflicts and wars is cultural exchange between peoples, working together, and creating shared prosperity instead of confrontation.

Vance also expressed satisfaction with the fact that good relations have also been established between the spouses of the President of Azerbaijan and the US Vice President.