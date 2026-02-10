Ilham Aliyev calls talks with J.D. Vance extremely productive

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev described the talks with Vice President of the United States J.D. Vance as extremely productive.

According to Report, the head of state made the statement at a joint press conference in Baku.

"We held a very productive meeting with J.D. Vance. The Strategic Partnership Charter signed today is the result of our successful cooperation. It is an honor for Azerbaijan to be a strategic partner of the United States," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to him, one of the main results of cooperation with the administration of Donald Trump is the TRIPP project. This project will benefit not only Armenia but also other countries in the region.