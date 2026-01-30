Germany welcomes growing economic interaction between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Foreign policy
- 30 January, 2026
- 20:58
Germany has welcomed the development of economic interactions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, German Foreign Ministry's Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia department said in a statement.
According to Report, the ministry noted that the two countries have reached an agreement on rail transit of liquefied natural gas and bitumen to Armenia via Azerbaijan, describing it as another step toward normalizing economic relations between the neighboring states.
