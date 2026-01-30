Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Foreign policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 20:58
    Germany welcomes growing economic interaction between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Germany has welcomed the development of economic interactions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, German Foreign Ministry's Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia department said in a statement.

    According to Report, the ministry noted that the two countries have reached an agreement on rail transit of liquefied natural gas and bitumen to Armenia via Azerbaijan, describing it as another step toward normalizing economic relations between the neighboring states.

    Almaniya Azərbaycan və Ermənistan arasında iqtisadi əməkdaşlığı alqışlayır
    ФРГ приветствует экономическое взаимодействие Азербайджана и Армении

