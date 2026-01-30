Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Japanese ambassador: Tokyo shows strong interest in WUF13

    Foreign policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 20:41
    Japanese ambassador: Tokyo shows strong interest in WUF13

    Japan shows significant interest in the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Azerbaijan, Japan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Katsuya Watanabe told Report.

    Watanabe said both the Japanese government and private companies are interested in the forum. He added that Japan will be represented by a delegation, though it is too early to confirm its composition. The ambassador also noted that municipal officials from various Japanese cities and private-sector representatives have expressed strong interest in participating.

    Katsuya Watanabe WUF13
    Yaponiya səfiri: Tokio WUF13-ə böyük maraq göstərir
    Посол Японии: Токио проявляет большой интерес к WUF13

    Latest News

    12:09
    Photo

    Cormier: WB ready to support Azerbaijan's growing role as regional connector

    Infrastructure
    11:54

    Two killed, 10 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kherson

    Other countries
    11:41

    EU considers full ban on Russian oil services to replace price cap

    Other countries
    11:24

    UN official: WUF13 in Baku to create crucial ecological impacts for region

    Foreign policy
    11:16
    Video

    Azerbaijani, UAE militaries hold preparation activities for joint exercise

    Domestic policy
    10:55

    Azerbaijani diplomat: Int'l law principles must be applied equally to all

    Foreign policy
    10:53

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $73

    Energy
    10:39

    More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in east Congo, official says

    Other countries
    10:31

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.01.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed