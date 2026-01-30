Japanese ambassador: Tokyo shows strong interest in WUF13
- 30 January, 2026
- 20:41
Japan shows significant interest in the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Azerbaijan, Japan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Katsuya Watanabe told Report.
Watanabe said both the Japanese government and private companies are interested in the forum. He added that Japan will be represented by a delegation, though it is too early to confirm its composition. The ambassador also noted that municipal officials from various Japanese cities and private-sector representatives have expressed strong interest in participating.
