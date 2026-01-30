Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 20:07
    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    On January 30, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding the Presidential Prizes to Youth for 2026.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the order was signed based on the proposal of the Expert Commission for the selection of candidates for the Presidential Prizes to Youth.

    Under the order, ten individuals who have distinguished themselves in the fields of science, education, culture, youth policy and youth work, public and socially oriented activities, innovation, and entrepreneurship have been awarded the Presidential Prizes to Youth for 2026.

    Bir qrup şəxsə 2026-cı il Gənclər üçün Prezident mükafatları verilib - SƏRƏNCAM
    Группе лиц присуждены Президентские премии для молодежи на 2026 год - РАСПОРЯЖЕНИЕ

