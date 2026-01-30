President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

On January 30, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding the Presidential Prizes to Youth for 2026.

Report informs via AZERTAC that the order was signed based on the proposal of the Expert Commission for the selection of candidates for the Presidential Prizes to Youth.

Under the order, ten individuals who have distinguished themselves in the fields of science, education, culture, youth policy and youth work, public and socially oriented activities, innovation, and entrepreneurship have been awarded the Presidential Prizes to Youth for 2026.