Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Estonia announces nearly €400,000 in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 20:58
    Estonia announces nearly €400,000 in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

    Estonia plans to provide nearly €400,000 in additional assistance to Ukraine to address the aftermath of Russian strikes on the country"s energy infrastructure, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said in a post on X.

    According to Report, Tsahkna said the aid will be delivered through Estonian civil society organizations and is intended to help fund mobile crisis response centers, as well as evacuation and transit facilities.

    Estonia Margus Tsahkna energy infrastructure humanitarian aid
    Estoniya Ukraynaya təxminən 400 min avro məbləğində humanitar yardım elan edib
    Эстония анонсировала гуманитарную поддержку для Украины почти на €400 тыс.

    Latest News

    12:09
    Photo

    Cormier: WB ready to support Azerbaijan's growing role as regional connector

    Infrastructure
    11:54

    Two killed, 10 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kherson

    Other countries
    11:41

    EU considers full ban on Russian oil services to replace price cap

    Other countries
    11:24

    UN official: WUF13 in Baku to create crucial ecological impacts for region

    Foreign policy
    11:16
    Video

    Azerbaijani, UAE militaries hold preparation activities for joint exercise

    Domestic policy
    10:55

    Azerbaijani diplomat: Int'l law principles must be applied equally to all

    Foreign policy
    10:53

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $73

    Energy
    10:39

    More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in east Congo, official says

    Other countries
    10:31

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.01.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed