Estonia announces nearly €400,000 in humanitarian aid for Ukraine
Other countries
- 30 January, 2026
- 20:58
Estonia plans to provide nearly €400,000 in additional assistance to Ukraine to address the aftermath of Russian strikes on the country"s energy infrastructure, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said in a post on X.
According to Report, Tsahkna said the aid will be delivered through Estonian civil society organizations and is intended to help fund mobile crisis response centers, as well as evacuation and transit facilities.
