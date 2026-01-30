US imposes sanctions on Iran's interior minister and other officials

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has announced new sanctions against several Iranian officials, including Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, according to Report.

The sanctions list also includes Iranian investor Babak Zanjani, whom the Treasury said had funded projects supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and state entities after his release from prison.

OFAC added, for the first time, two cryptocurrency exchanges linked to Zanjani, which allegedly handled large flows of funds for the IRGC's activities.

Earlier, the European Union imposed sanctions on 15 Iranian officials, including Momeni, senior IRGC commanders, and members of the judiciary, as well as six Iranian organizations, including the Iranian Audiovisual Media Regulatory Authority and cyber units.