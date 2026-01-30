Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    US imposes sanctions on Iran's interior minister and other officials

    Other countries
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 20:31
    US imposes sanctions on Iran's interior minister and other officials

    The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has announced new sanctions against several Iranian officials, including Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, according to Report.

    The sanctions list also includes Iranian investor Babak Zanjani, whom the Treasury said had funded projects supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and state entities after his release from prison.

    OFAC added, for the first time, two cryptocurrency exchanges linked to Zanjani, which allegedly handled large flows of funds for the IRGC's activities.

    Earlier, the European Union imposed sanctions on 15 Iranian officials, including Momeni, senior IRGC commanders, and members of the judiciary, as well as six Iranian organizations, including the Iranian Audiovisual Media Regulatory Authority and cyber units.

    Iran United States sanctions
    ABŞ İranın daxili işlər nazirinə qarşı sanksiya tətbiq edib
    США ввели санкции против главы МВД Ирана и других чиновников

    Latest News

    12:09
    Photo

    Cormier: WB ready to support Azerbaijan's growing role as regional connector

    Infrastructure
    11:54

    Two killed, 10 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kherson

    Other countries
    11:41

    EU considers full ban on Russian oil services to replace price cap

    Other countries
    11:24

    UN official: WUF13 in Baku to create crucial ecological impacts for region

    Foreign policy
    11:16
    Video

    Azerbaijani, UAE militaries hold preparation activities for joint exercise

    Domestic policy
    10:55

    Azerbaijani diplomat: Int'l law principles must be applied equally to all

    Foreign policy
    10:53

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $73

    Energy
    10:39

    More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in east Congo, official says

    Other countries
    10:31

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (31.01.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed