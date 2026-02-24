Iran, Armenia mull defense co-op

During a meeting in Tehran, Iranian and Armenian Defense Ministers, Aziz Nasirzadeh and Suren Papikyan, have exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in various defense sectors, Report informs referring to Iranian media.

Nasirzadeh stated during talks with his Armenian counterpart that relations between Iran and Armenia are developing dynamically and expressed hope for further strengthening cooperation in all areas, particularly defense.

The Iranian minister also emphasized the importance of exchanging views on border issues, security, and the geopolitical situation in the region.

Papikyan, in turn, noted that Armenia attaches great importance to relations with Iran in all areas, particularly defense.

"This meeting confirms the two countries' determination to strengthen defense and military ties and ensure regional peace and security," he noted.