    24 February, 2026
    Zeljka Cvijanovic to participate in 13th Global Baku Forum

    Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Member Zeljka Cvijanovic will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the 13th Global Baku Forum, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Vilayat Guliyev told Report.

    According to the diplomat, during his visit, Zeljka Cvijanovic will participate in the forum and hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials. The talks are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and prospects for its expansion.

    The 13th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, will be held in Baku from March 12 to 14.

