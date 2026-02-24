Azerbaijan hosts trilateral talks with Türkiye and Georgia

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with delegations led by Fuat Oktay, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and Nikoloz Shamkharadze, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Georgian Parliament, Report informs.

The Foreign Ministry said the meetings focused on the current state and future prospects of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye alliance and the Azerbaijan–Georgia strategic partnership, as well as regional security issues.

The parties emphasized the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation, particularly through regular contacts between foreign affairs committees. The 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign affairs committees of the Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Georgian parliaments was noted as providing additional momentum to bilateral and trilateral relations.

Officials also highlighted that trilateral cooperation formats involving parliaments, foreign ministers, and defense ministers contribute to strengthening peace, stability, security, and prosperity in the region. Key discussion topics included energy security, transport and communication projects, including the development of the Middle Corridor, and regional economic integration.

Additionally, participants exchanged views on ensuring lasting peace and stability in the post-conflict period, normalization processes, and the role of parliamentary diplomacy. Bayramov provided detailed information on the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace and normalization process, outlining the steps taken by Azerbaijan and the country's expectations.