Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Jeyhun Bayramov: Khojaly tragedy had most far-reaching consequences

    Domestic policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 09:48
    Jeyhun Bayramov: Khojaly tragedy had most far-reaching consequences

    The Khojaly tragedy had the most far-reaching consequences for Azerbaijan, although similar mass killings were carried out by Armenians in other settlements across the country, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while visiting the "Mother's Cry" monument on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

    Report quotes the minister as saying that over the past five years, the Azerbaijani people, while commemorating the victims of Khojaly, have also remembered the liberation of their ancestral lands from occupation.

    "Today's reality is that life in Karabakh is returning. Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Life is returning to Karabakh, and large-scale reconstruction and construction work is underway," the foreign minister said.

    Khojaly genocide Jeyhun Bayramov
    Ceyhun Bayramov: Bu günün reallığı Qarabağa həyatın qayıtmasıdır
    Джейхун Байрамов: Ходжалинская трагедия стала самой масштабной по своим последствиям

    Latest News

    10:39

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan expand trade union co-op

    Foreign policy
    10:36

    Embassy of Poland: Commemorating Khojaly tragedy important for preserving historical memory

    Foreign policy
    10:24

    US Embassy joins Azerbaijani people in commemorating Khojaly tragedy victims

    Foreign policy
    10:22

    Turkish ambassador shares post on 34th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy

    Foreign policy
    10:19

    FM: Initiatives in peace process with Armenia come from Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    10:16
    Photo

    Defense minister visits Khojaly genocide memorial

    Domestic policy
    10:08

    Jeyhun Bayramov: No information on whether Armenia invited to WUF13 in Baku

    Domestic policy
    10:07

    Azeri Light oil price falls to $71.46 per barrel

    Energy
    10:02

    EBRD expects accelerated economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2026-2027

    Finance
    All News Feed