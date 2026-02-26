Jeyhun Bayramov: Khojaly tragedy had most far-reaching consequences

The Khojaly tragedy had the most far-reaching consequences for Azerbaijan, although similar mass killings were carried out by Armenians in other settlements across the country, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while visiting the "Mother's Cry" monument on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Report quotes the minister as saying that over the past five years, the Azerbaijani people, while commemorating the victims of Khojaly, have also remembered the liberation of their ancestral lands from occupation.

"Today's reality is that life in Karabakh is returning. Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Life is returning to Karabakh, and large-scale reconstruction and construction work is underway," the foreign minister said.