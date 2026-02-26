Embassy of Sweden in Baku commemorates victims of Khojaly genocide
- 26 February, 2026
- 09:34
The Swedish Embassy in Baku has shared a post on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, according to Report.
"The Embassy of Sweden in Baku extends its condolences to the people of Azerbaijan on the 34th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy," the post reads.
