UN mission in Azerbaijan shares post on anniversary of Khojaly genocide

    26 February, 2026
    • 09:40
    The UN mission in Azerbaijan has shared a post on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, according to Report.

    "In remembrance of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy on 26 February 1992, every effort must be made to ensure that such tragedies are never repeated. Sustainable peace can only be achieved through dialogue and reconciliation," the embassy said in a post on X.

    BMT-nin Azərbaycandakı missiyası Xocalı soyqırımının ildönümü ilə bağlı bəyanat yayıb
    Миссия ООН в Азербайджане поделилась публикацией в связи с годовщиной геноцида в Ходжалы

