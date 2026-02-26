UN mission in Azerbaijan shares post on anniversary of Khojaly genocide
Foreign policy
- 26 February, 2026
- 09:40
The UN mission in Azerbaijan has shared a post on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, according to Report.
"In remembrance of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy on 26 February 1992, every effort must be made to ensure that such tragedies are never repeated. Sustainable peace can only be achieved through dialogue and reconciliation," the embassy said in a post on X.
🥀In remembrance of the victims of the #Khojaly tragedy on 26 February 1992, every effort must be made to ensure that such tragedies are never repeated. Sustainable peace can only be achieved through dialogue and reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/n3zP6eKb6P— UN in Azerbaijan (@UNinAzerbaijan) February 26, 2026
Latest News
10:39
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan expand trade union co-opForeign policy
10:36
Embassy of Poland: Commemorating Khojaly tragedy important for preserving historical memoryForeign policy
10:24
US Embassy joins Azerbaijani people in commemorating Khojaly tragedy victimsForeign policy
10:22
Turkish ambassador shares post on 34th anniversary of Khojaly tragedyForeign policy
10:19
FM: Initiatives in peace process with Armenia come from AzerbaijanDomestic policy
10:16
Photo
Defense minister visits Khojaly genocide memorialDomestic policy
10:08
Jeyhun Bayramov: No information on whether Armenia invited to WUF13 in BakuDomestic policy
10:07
Azeri Light oil price falls to $71.46 per barrelEnergy
10:02