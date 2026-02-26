Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 09:38
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.02.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    71.07

    - 0.18

    10.22

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    65.55

    - 0.51

    8.13

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,210.10

    11.30

    869.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,482.15

    307.65

    1,418.86

    S&P 500

    6,946.13

    56.06

    100.63

    Nasdaq

    23,152.08

    288.40

    - 89.91

    Nikkei

    58,726.89

    - 63.58

    8,387.41

    Dax

    25,175.94

    189.69

    685.53

    FTSE 100

    10,806.41

    125.82

    875.03

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,559.07

    39.86

    409.57

    Shanghai Composite

    4,151.07

    25.75

    182.23

    Bist 100

    13,809.88

    - 240.95

    2,548.36

    RTS

    1,151.61

    9.92

    37.48

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1816

    0.0023

    0.0071

    USD/GBP

    1.3557

    0.0041

    0.0084

    JPY/USD

    156.0200

    0.1900

    - 0.4300

    RUB/USD

    76.9712

    0.6478

    - 1.7788

    TRY/USD

    43.8732

    0.0171

    0.9170

    CNY/USD

    6.8361

    -0.0368

    - 0.1529
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (26.02.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (26.02.2026)

