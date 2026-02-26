Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.02.2026)
Finance
- 26 February, 2026
- 09:38
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
71.07
|
- 0.18
|
10.22
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
65.55
|
- 0.51
|
8.13
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,210.10
|
11.30
|
869.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,482.15
|
307.65
|
1,418.86
|
S&P 500
|
6,946.13
|
56.06
|
100.63
|
Nasdaq
|
23,152.08
|
288.40
|
- 89.91
|
Nikkei
|
58,726.89
|
- 63.58
|
8,387.41
|
Dax
|
25,175.94
|
189.69
|
685.53
|
FTSE 100
|
10,806.41
|
125.82
|
875.03
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,559.07
|
39.86
|
409.57
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,151.07
|
25.75
|
182.23
|
Bist 100
|
13,809.88
|
- 240.95
|
2,548.36
|
RTS
|
1,151.61
|
9.92
|
37.48
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1816
|
0.0023
|
0.0071
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3557
|
0.0041
|
0.0084
|
JPY/USD
|
156.0200
|
0.1900
|
- 0.4300
|
RUB/USD
|
76.9712
|
0.6478
|
- 1.7788
|
TRY/USD
|
43.8732
|
0.0171
|
0.9170
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8361
|
-0.0368
|
- 0.1529
