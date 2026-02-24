Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Gunmen kill six Pakistani police personnel

    • 24 February, 2026
    • 15:55
    Gunmen kill six Pakistani police personnel

    Six law enforcement personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were killed after a terrorist attack on a police vehicle in Kohat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region on Tuesday, Report informs via Dawn.

    A senior police officer told Dawn that six police personnel - the DSP, an inspector and four constables - were killed when the vehicle, which was transporting two individuals for a court appearance, was attacked.

    He added that one of the two individuals was also killed in the attack. The attackers also torched the vehicle after the ambush.

    Pakistanda 6 polis əməkdaşı xidməti avtomobilə hücum zamanı ölüb
    В Пакистане 6 полицейских погибли в результате нападения террористов

