Gunmen kill six Pakistani police personnel

Six law enforcement personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were killed after a terrorist attack on a police vehicle in Kohat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region on Tuesday, Report informs via Dawn.

A senior police officer told Dawn that six police personnel - the DSP, an inspector and four constables - were killed when the vehicle, which was transporting two individuals for a court appearance, was attacked.

He added that one of the two individuals was also killed in the attack. The attackers also torched the vehicle after the ambush.