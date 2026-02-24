Joint statement: EU determined to put further pressure on Russia

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    24 February, 2026
    The European Union will continue to provide comprehensive political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people, according to a joint statement by top EU officials on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Report informs.

    "We remain Ukraine's biggest donor. In addition to the close to EUR 200 billion of support since 2022, European leaders have agreed to provide to Ukraine EUR 90 billion in 2026-27 to help ensuring that Ukraine can meet its urgent budgetary and defence needs and remain strong in the face of Russia's attacks. EUR 60 billion of this support package will be spent on military needs (the Porcupine programme). The first payment will be made as soon as possible," reads the statement.

    The EU said: "We are determined to put further pressure on Russia to stop its aggression and engage in meaningful negotiations towards peace." It also adds that the EU aims to increase the pressure on Russia's energy and financial sector and to take additional measures against the shadow fleet.

    "We will make sure that Russia will be held accountable for the crimes committed and the damage it has caused. We are committed to operationalising the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine and an International Claims Commission for Ukraine, both within the framework of the Council of Europe, as soon as possible," reads the statement.

    "The European Union and its Member States, in line with their respective competences, are ready to contribute to robust and credible security guarantees to ensure that Russia can never attack Ukraine again," according to the statement.

