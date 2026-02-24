Bosnian minister to visit Azerbaijan for energy talks

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Foreign policy
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 15:04
    Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina Staša Košarac will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

    Vilayat Guliyev, Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Bosnia and Herzegovina, told Report's Balkan bureau that the minister will lead a delegation to attend key energy meetings in Baku on March 3.

    According to the diplomat, the delegation will participate in the 12th ministerial meeting within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

    "Bosnia and Herzegovina also took part in last year's meeting. The country has high expectations of Azerbaijan in expanding and diversifying its energy supply opportunities. In particular, the construction of a power plant in Serbia with Azerbaijan's support creates hope that the problems of Republika Srpska, one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, could be addressed in this way. The plant will have a generation capacity of 500 megawatts, which is quite significant," the ambassador said.

    Bosniya və Herseqovinanın iqtisadiyyat naziri Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Министр экономики Боснии и Герцеговины посетит Азербайджан

