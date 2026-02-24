At least 14 dead after heavy rains hit southeastern Brazil
- 24 February, 2026
- 15:16
At least 14 people died and 440 were displaced after heavy rains hit the southeastern Brazilian city of Juiz de Fora, the local city hall said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.
Federal and state agencies have been called in to provide support as the city declared a state of public calamity, it added.
