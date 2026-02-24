Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    At least 14 dead after heavy rains hit southeastern Brazil

    At least 14 people died and 440 were displaced after heavy rains hit the southeastern Brazilian city of Juiz de Fora, the local city hall said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Federal and state agencies have been called in to provide support as the city declared a state of public calamity, it added.

    Braziliyada güclü yağışlar 14 nəfərin həyatına son qoyub, yüzlərlə sakin təxliyə edilib
    Ливни в Бразилии унесли жизни 14 человек, сотни жителей эвакуированы

