Tusk warns Europe faces stark choice over its future

    Other countries
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 14:31
    Europe is facing a serious choice about its future, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said ahead of a meeting of the EU Council, Report informs.

    "Before us is a simple choice: either money today or blood tomorrow. And I am not speaking only about Ukraine. I am speaking about Europe," Tusk told journalists.

    According to him, this is a decision that Europe itself must make, stressing that all European leaders should finally recognize the situation and demonstrate responsibility.

