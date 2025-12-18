Tusk warns Europe faces stark choice over its future
Other countries
- 18 December, 2025
- 14:31
Europe is facing a serious choice about its future, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said ahead of a meeting of the EU Council, Report informs.
"Before us is a simple choice: either money today or blood tomorrow. And I am not speaking only about Ukraine. I am speaking about Europe," Tusk told journalists.
According to him, this is a decision that Europe itself must make, stressing that all European leaders should finally recognize the situation and demonstrate responsibility.
Latest News
15:54
Azerbaijan, Qatar have strong potential to expand cooperation, minister saysForeign policy
15:42
Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss prospects for developing cooperationForeign policy
15:37
Photo
Qatar seeks to deepen political, economic ties with AzerbaijanForeign policy
15:19
Armenia to inspect railway stations on borders with Türkiye, AzerbaijanRegion
15:15
Photo
Azerbaijan and Türkiye mull further expansion of military tiesMilitary
15:08
Türkiye warns Russia, Ukraine over Black Sea security after downing droneOther countries
14:46
Pashinyan welcomes first shipment of Azerbaijani petroleum products to ArmeniaRegion
14:31
Tusk warns Europe faces stark choice over its futureOther countries
14:29
Photo